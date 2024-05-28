- Home
Anti-state elements seeking to sabotage Pakistan's emotional attachment to Kashmiries: Speakers
Anti-state Elements Seeking To Sabotage Pakistan's Emotional Attachment To Kashmiries: Speakers
Published May 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Speakers here on Tuesday at a seminar expressed their views regarding the ongoing freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir, they said that the anti-state elements in Azad Kashmir are seeking to sabotage Pakistan's emotional attachment to Kashmiris and their struggle for Kashmiris.
Jammu Kashmir Students Organization of International Islamic University Islamabad organized Kashmir Festival and Kashmir Conference at Shah Abdul-lateef Bhatai Auditorium here in which political and Hurriyat leaders of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Occupied Jammu Kashmir participated, said a press release.
Among these leaders are Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of Kashmir Institute of International Relations, Chief Guest of Friends of Kashmir International, Hurriyat Leader Abdul Hameed Lone, Hurriyat Leader Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Senior Journalist Abid Abbasi, Mujahid Geelani and prominent socialites of Islamabad. Entrepreneur Sardar Yasir Ilyas participated.
The speakers said that the mission of the zealous people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is to support the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir against the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India and the fulfillment of our struggle is the struggle of Pakistan.
Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said that India's conspiracies against Pakistan will be resisted and our struggle will continue until the people of Jammu and Kashmir get justice.
He said that India should think a hundred times before attacking Azad Kashmir and if India does such an act, then India will have to suffer severe punishment. He said that since 2010, Modi is actually fooling the Indian people and this rhetoric and threats are only for power. Abdul Hameed Lone said that every citizen of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is a soldier of Pakistan without uniform, who are always ready to fight the enemy side by side with the forces of Pakistan.
