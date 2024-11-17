Open Menu

Anti-state Elements Spreading Anarchy Must Be Stopped: Tahir Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Anti-state elements spreading anarchy must be stopped: Tahir Ashrafi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said on Sunday the anti-state elements spreading anarchy and releasing insulting content on social media must be stopped.

Addressing Ulama-o-Mashaikh Convention and speaking to the media, he said that some elements were promoting chaos and hatred as they did not digest the development of Pakistan. The government should stop spread of digital terrorism by dealing with these elements with an iron hand.

He said that people were being misled through rumours, fake news and wrong information.

The offending website and application should be shut down immediately as it would have adverse effects on the pace of national development and prosperity.

He said that during every Muharram "we regularly make a cell and tell the PTA and other institutions that certain social media accounts should be shut down for spreading hatred". He said that social media account of any political party should not be closed, but if someone was found involved in violation of the law, they must be dealt with strictly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Sunday Media Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

15 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 day ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 day ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan