Anti-state elements spreading anarchy must be stopped: Tahir Ashrafi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said on Sunday the anti-state elements spreading anarchy and releasing insulting content on social media must be stopped.

Addressing Ulama-o-Mashaikh Convention and speaking to the media, he said that some elements were promoting chaos and hatred as they did not digest the development of Pakistan. The government should stop spread of digital terrorism by dealing with these elements with an iron hand.

He said that people were being misled through rumours, fake news and wrong information.

The offending website and application should be shut down immediately as it would have adverse effects on the pace of national development and prosperity.

He said that during every Muharram "we regularly make a cell and tell the PTA and other institutions that certain social media accounts should be shut down for spreading hatred". He said that social media account of any political party should not be closed, but if someone was found involved in violation of the law, they must be dealt with strictly.