Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi on Monday strongly condemning an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said that the anti-state elements were trying to destabilize the peace of the metropolise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi on Monday strongly condemning an attack on the pakistan stock exchange (psx) said that the anti-state elements were trying to destabilize the peace of the metropolise.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman expressed his anger and disappointment over the attack, according to a communique issued here.

He said this terrorism incident was disappointing. He said the situation of peace in the city was deteriorating day by day.

Khurrum demanded of the authorities concerned to expose the facts of the incident immediately.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons and lauded the law enforcement agencies' timely action to foil the attack.