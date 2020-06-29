UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-state Elements Trying To Destabilise Karachi's Peace: PTI

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Anti-state elements trying to destabilise Karachi's peace: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi on Monday strongly condemning an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said that the anti-state elements were trying to destabilize the peace of the metropolise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi on Monday strongly condemning an attack on the pakistan stock exchange (psx) said that the anti-state elements were trying to destabilize the peace of the metropolise.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman expressed his anger and disappointment over the attack, according to a communique issued here.

He said this terrorism incident was disappointing. He said the situation of peace in the city was deteriorating day by day.

Khurrum demanded of the authorities concerned to expose the facts of the incident immediately.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons and lauded the law enforcement agencies' timely action to foil the attack.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh launches UAE-China Virtual Culture ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Coastal Centers deals with 5,700 ..

47 minutes ago

At least 30 die in Bangladesh ferry accident

2 minutes ago

Finance Division rebuts news reports on Audit Repo ..

2 minutes ago

BP sells petrochemical arm to Ineos for $5 billion ..

2 minutes ago

Nurses serving at dedicated centers for COVID-19 p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.