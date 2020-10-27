UrduPoint.com
Anti-state Elements Trying To Destabilize Peace In Pakistan: Firdous Shamim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi Tuesday condemning the Peshawar blast, said that the anti-state elements were trying to destabilize peace of the country by their cowardly acts.

He said, 'Once again enemies of the country have proved to be cowards by attacking innocent children.' Firdous Shamim also expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast.

He said that security forces would bring terrorists to justice.

He further said that the whole nation was united against terrorists.

He, on the occasion, also urged for the better medical treatment to those who got injured in blast and prayed for their speedy recovery.

More Stories From Pakistan

