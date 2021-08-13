Anti-state elements using digital media for creating misunderstanding among political leaders: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said anti-state elements were using digital media as a part of hybrid warfare to spread fake news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said anti-state elements were using digital media as a part of hybrid warfare to spread fake news.

Talking to a private news channel, he appreciated the information ministry for identifying a number of hashtags through which hundred of thousands fake tweets were being generated in a bid to create chaos among the countrymen.

Replying to a question about calling Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PMl-N) leaders as anti-state elements, he clarified that we had never used such words against them.

He said fake tweets were being spread to create misunderstanding among the political leaders.

Farrukh urged the opposition parties' leaders particularly PML-N to have knowledge about modern technology to avoid misconception in future.