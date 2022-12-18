Anti-state elements would not be allowed to sabotage peace: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to the KP CM on Home and Tribal Affairs Babar Saleem Swati has said that anti-state elements would not be allowed to sabotage peace in the province at any cost.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel in a terrorists' attack on a station in Lakki Marwat district and termed the incident as sorrowful.

He said that the sacrifices of the police force will not go in vain, adding that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. He termed the incident a cowardly act and highly condemnable.

Swati said that police are a frontline force and rendering sacrifices of their lives for the cause of peace.

The Advisor directed for provision of the best medical facilities to injured police personnel and also prayed for their early recovery.