UrduPoint.com

Anti-state Elements Would Not Be Allowed To Sabotage Peace: CM Aide

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Anti-state elements would not be allowed to sabotage peace: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to the KP CM on Home and Tribal Affairs Babar Saleem Swati has said that anti-state elements would not be allowed to sabotage peace in the province at any cost.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel in a terrorists' attack on a station in Lakki Marwat district and termed the incident as sorrowful.

He said that the sacrifices of the police force will not go in vain, adding that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. He termed the incident a cowardly act and highly condemnable.

Swati said that police are a frontline force and rendering sacrifices of their lives for the cause of peace.

The Advisor directed for provision of the best medical facilities to injured police personnel and also prayed for their early recovery.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Lakki Marwat Sunday Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

10 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

19 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

19 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

19 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.