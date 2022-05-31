Anti-state long march to be dealt with iron hand, cabinet told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was assured that any anti-State long march in the future would be dealt with an iron hand.

Interior Minister Rana Sanullah informed the meeting that the May 25 long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was 'not a political activity, but a planned anti-State conspiracy'.

He also apprised the cabinet that the long march in fact was an "armed attack on the State" in the garb of political activity, however, he categorically stated that no law enforcement personnel at the venue was carrying any weapon.

PM Sharif mentioned that he had directed the Interior Ministry and the law enforcement agencies not to carry any weapon at the venue of the long march.

He constituted a five-member committee including Rana Sanaullah and Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira to chalk out a future plan of action to deal with such anti-State activities.

The cabinet felicitated the nation on rejecting Imran Khan's long march of May 25 and lauded the law enforcement agencies on performing their duties efficiently.

The meeting took strong notice of Imran Khan's call for a violent march on May 25 along with the people carrying weapons.

It was highlighted that PTI utilized the resources of the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government by gathering armed groups in the KP House a day ahead of the long march. Also, the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan attacked the police personnel.

The cabinet expressed grave concern over the statement of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan who had announced to attack the State and the federal capital with full force.