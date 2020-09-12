Anti stray dog cell activated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation activated anti stray dog cell which would work in two shifts to kill dogs across the division.

On Saturday, it had killed 121 dogs soon after the cell got activated on direction of Commissioner Javed Akhtar.

The cell initiated action at Mumtazabad, Shah Rukn Alam and Zakariya town today.

Commissioner in a statement issued here vowed to continue the drive non-stop until eliminating them everywhere in the city and adjacent regions.