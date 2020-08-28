Anti-stray dogs drive held in DIR LOWER

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) ::The district administration Lower Dir Friday conducted anti-stray dogs drive on public complaints.

The Khall tehsil municipal officer on the direction of the deputy commissioner conducted the operation and also disposed of the garbage from the bazar.