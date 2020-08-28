Anti-stray Dogs Drive Held In DIR LOWER
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:45 PM
The district administration Lower Dir Friday conducted anti-stray dogs drive on public complaints
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) ::The district administration Lower Dir Friday conducted anti-stray dogs drive on public complaints.
The Khall tehsil municipal officer on the direction of the deputy commissioner conducted the operation and also disposed of the garbage from the bazar.