Anti-tank landmine defused

The Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high-intensity Indian-made anti-tank landmine along the banks of Nullah Dek, tehsil Pasrur, on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high-intensity Indian-made anti-tank landmine along the banks of Nullah Dek, tehsil Pasrur, on Monday.

Local people had found the landmine and informed the police. The bomb disposal squad was called in, which defused it and officials took it into custody for further probe.

Officials said that it was an anti-tank landmine, weighing 8kg.

app/ir