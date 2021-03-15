UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-tank Landmine Defused

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Anti-tank landmine defused

The Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high-intensity Indian-made anti-tank landmine along the banks of Nullah Dek, tehsil Pasrur, on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high-intensity Indian-made anti-tank landmine along the banks of Nullah Dek, tehsil Pasrur, on Monday.

Local people had found the landmine and informed the police. The bomb disposal squad was called in, which defused it and officials took it into custody for further probe.

Officials said that it was an anti-tank landmine, weighing 8kg.

app/ir

Related Topics

Police Pasrur

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over live concert ..

19 minutes ago

FCCI President for producing qualified technologis ..

34 seconds ago

Georgia begins vaccine rollout with AstraZeneca ja ..

36 seconds ago

Dutch vote in Covid-dominated election

38 seconds ago

UK sanctions Syrian foreign minister, others in As ..

39 seconds ago

EU Not in Talks on Purchase of Russian COVID-19 Va ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.