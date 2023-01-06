Anti-tank landmine defused

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The bomb disposal squad defused a high intensity Indian-made anti tank landmine recovered from village Charind in the jurisdiction of Sadar Pasrur police station.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said Sadaqat Ali, a resident of village Charind, found the landmine and informed the police.

On information, the bomb disposal squad defused it and took it into custody as well.

The deputy commissioner said that according to an initial report of the Civil Defence, the landminewas Indian-made which contained four to five ounces of highly sensitive explosives.