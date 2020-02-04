UrduPoint.com
Anti-tank Landmine Recovered From Fields Near Nullah Dek

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Anti-tank landmine recovered from fields near Nullah Dek

Indian made anti-tank landmine was found in fields along the bank of Nullah Dek near village Hunjail- Tharo Mandi Pasrur tehsil on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):Indian made anti-tank landmine was found in fields along the bank of Nullah Dek near village Hunjail- Tharo Mandi Pasrur tehsil on Tuesday.

According to police, people of the area spotted the landmine and informed the police which called Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) from Sialkot.

The officials of BDS defused the landmine.

BDS officials said that Indian forces had used the anti-tank landmine in 1965 Indo-Pak War, which could not explode.

