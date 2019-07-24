Anti-terrorism clause included in Mureed Abbas murder case

Anti-terrorism clause has been included in the case registered against arrested suspect in murder case of TV anchor Mureed Abbas

SSP investigation Tariq Dharejo said that fear and horror has spread among public due to suspect's such action.

He said report has been submitted to court after including anti-terrorism clause 7ATA.It is vital to mention here that on July 9, suspect Atif Zaman killed a TV anchor Mureed Abbas and his friend upon some money dispute.

Suspect also shot himself after killing TV anchor but he is under observation in the hospital after police arrest him.