Anti Terrorism Court Accepts Hamza Butt's Bail Plea In Judge Blackmailing Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:36 PM

Anti Terrorism Court Accepts Hamza Butt's bail plea in Judge Blackmailing case

Anti Terrorism Court in Islamabad has approved on Monday the bail plea of Hamza Arif Butt, nephew of Nasir Butt, who is the central figure in Judge Blackmailing case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Anti Terrorism Court in Islamabad has approved on Monday the bail plea of Hamza Arif Butt, nephew of Nasir Butt, who is the central figure in Judge Blackmailing case.According to the details, Anti Terrorism Court in Islamabad has approved on Monday the bail plea of Hamza Arif Butt, nephew of Nasir Butt, who is the central figure in Judge Blackmailing case.Earlier On Jan 24 An anti-terrorism court reserved verdict on bail application of co-accused in Judge Video scandal Hamza Butt.ATC judge reserved verdict on completion of argument by both parties and put off hearing till Jan 27.

FIA opposed bail.Moreover Hamza Butt directed to submit surety bonds of Rs. 0.3 Million.On July 6 2019, Maryam Nawaz, addressing a presser, had claimed that Judge Arshad Malik coerced into convicting her father in the case.Judge Malik dismissed the accusations levelled against him by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, adding the allegation of a bribe offered to the judicial officer by the former prime minister's sons to elicit a favourable verdict is of a serious nature.

