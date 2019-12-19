UrduPoint.com
Anti-Terrorism Court Acquits Two MQM-L Workers From Charges Of Possessing Arms, Hand Grenade

Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:23 PM

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Hyderabad on Thursday, acquitted two MQM (London) workers in a case of possessing a Kalashnikov, pistol and two hand grenades due to want of evidence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Hyderabad on Thursday, acquitted two MQM (London) workers in a case of possessing a Kalashnikov, pistol and two hand grenades due to want of evidence.

Police had arrested accused Sajid Shaikh and Arif Odienwala on November 3, 2016 from Saint Mary's Chowk and recovered one pistol, a Kalashnikov, two hand grenades and five pamphlets of MQM- Altaf group from their possession.

Police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against them. Police sources said that both the accused were involved in harassing the public by sticking pamphlets of MQM- Altaf group in the city. The ATC after hearing arguments of both sides, acquitted the accused declaring that prosecution had failed to establish its case.

