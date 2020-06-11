Anti Terrorism Court adjourns blasphemous content sharing case till June 25

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till June 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till June 25.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The court had summoned the last defense witness which could not appear before the court. It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.