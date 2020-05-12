Anti-Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case till May 22

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till May 22 in a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till May 22 in a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

During the previous hearing the counsel for accused Raja Arshad Mehmood has submitted documents in the court and has pleaded for making such documents as part of the case record.

He had already completed arguments at the allegations leveled against his clients in the questionnaire, provided to them. The prosecution will now furnish arguments at the defense documents in the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till May 22.