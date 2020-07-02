UrduPoint.com
Anti-Terrorism Court Adjourns Hearing In Barrister Fahad Malik Murder Case Till July 16

Thu 02nd July 2020

Anti-Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case till July 16

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday has adjourned the hearing till July 16 in a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday has adjourned the hearing till July 16 in a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

During the previous hearing the counsel for accused Raja Arshad Mehmood has submitted documents in the court and has pleaded for making such documents as part of the case record.

He had already completed arguments at the allegations leveled against his clients in the questionnaire, provided to them. The prosecution will now furnish arguments at the defense documents in the next hearing.The court adjourned the hearing till July 16.

