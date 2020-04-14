Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal case till April 23

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till March April 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till March April 23.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

The court was informed that accused could not be produced before the court due to coronavirus threat and it was requested by the prosecution for adjournment in the case.

To this, the court accepted and adjourned the hearing till April 23.

It is worth mentioning her that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the challan produced before the court.

The FIA had also filed a plea in the court seeking arrest warrants of three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf which were already acquitted by the court in the case.