Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal case till June 1

(@FahadShabbir)

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till June 1. The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

An alleged accused Hamza who was on bail appeared before the court.

While the prosecution informed the court that other accused could not be produced before the court due to coronavirus outbreak and it was requested for adjournment in the case.

To this, the court accepted and adjourned the hearing till June 1.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the Challan produced before the court.