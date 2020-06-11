Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal case till June 29

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till June 29.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas it was revealed before the court that main accused Tariq Mehmood had been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the matter.

It was also revealed that he could not attend the court proceedings as Multan Police had arrested him in two other cases and was in Multan jail.

The court ordered to produce Mian Tariq in the next hearing and adjourned till June 29.

The proceedings in the plea under section 23 ATA for removing Terrorism clauses from the case filed by another accused in the matter was also adjourned till date.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the Challan produced before the court.