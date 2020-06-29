Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal case till July 6

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till July 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till July 6.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas defence counsel completed arguments at the 23 ATA plea of two accused Nasir and Hamza for removing terrorism clauses from the case.

The prosecution requested the court for some time for arguments and sought adjournment till next date.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till July 6.

The court also ordered to produce Mian Tariq who is in Multan jail in two other cases on the next hearing.

Mian Tariq had been granted bail by IHC in video leak scandal case. It is worth mentioning here that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the challan produced before the court in the case.