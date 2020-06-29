UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Terrorism Court Adjourns Hearing In Judge Video Leak Scandal Case Till July 6

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:11 PM

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal case till July 6

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till July 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till July 6.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas defence counsel completed arguments at the 23 ATA plea of two accused Nasir and Hamza for removing terrorism clauses from the case.

The prosecution requested the court for some time for arguments and sought adjournment till next date.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till July 6.

The court also ordered to produce Mian Tariq who is in Multan jail in two other cases on the next hearing.

Mian Tariq had been granted bail by IHC in video leak scandal case. It is worth mentioning here that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the challan produced before the court in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Scandal Jail Nasir Federal Investigation Agency July Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament atta ..

9 minutes ago

SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life durin ..

10 minutes ago

Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance to 2nd Round of ..

10 minutes ago

Seven dead, eight injured brought to SMBB Trauma C ..

10 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to ..

10 minutes ago

PTI members standing with ideology of Imran Khan: ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.