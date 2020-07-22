Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal case till July 27

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till July 27.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan on prosecution's request. During the proceedings Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) prosecutor continued its arguments at the 23 ATA plea of two accused Nasir and Hamza for removing terrorism clauses from the case.

Once again the prosecutor requested the court for more time mentioning that more submission will be made before the court in next hearing.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till July 27.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the challan produced before the court in the case.

Mian Tariq has been granted bail in the matter by Islamabad High Court.