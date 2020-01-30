Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in KKF money laundering case till Feb 20

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by MQM London leader Altaf Huusain till February 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by MQM London leader Altaf Huusain till February 20.

The MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others have been booked in the money laundering case.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the accused Ahmed Ali along with his counsel appeared before the court.

The counsel for former senator filed a permanent exemption from hearing plea on medical grounds on behalf of his client.

He pleaded the court that his client was suffering from various health related issues and were unable to appear before the court till the decision of the court.

The court directed the FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz to complete the arguments at the plea in the next date of hearing which is fixed for February 20.

It is worth mentioning that the case has been shifted from an ATC in Karachi to ATC Islamabad at Ministry of Interior's decision whereas the accused had filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) for transfer of such case back to Karachi.

Such case was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant by disclosing that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering.

The money generated from various illegal activities like extortion, murders, kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and China-cutting was laundered.