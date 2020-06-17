UrduPoint.com
Anti-Terrorism Court Adjourns Hearing In Mumbai Hotel Attack Case Till July 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Anti-Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case till July 15

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till July 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel till July 15. The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas prosecution's witness summoned for the day was unable to attend the proceedings.

The officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted application before the court that such witness was still in Iran and unable to testify as no flights were operational as well borders were also closed.

The application requested the court for adjournment. The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing till July 15. The court also summoned again such witness for the day. It may be mentioned that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court in the case so far in the case.The hearing will now be resumed on July 15.

