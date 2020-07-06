UrduPoint.com
Anti Terrorism Court Adjourns Hearing Of Blasphemous Content Case, Till July 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content, till July 16.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings as no lawyers appeared before the court.

The court summoned again the last defense witness which could not appeared before thecourt.

More Stories From Pakistan

