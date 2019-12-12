Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing of Mohsin Dawar case till December 18

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of North Waziristan army check post attack case till December 18th as the accused Mohsin Ali Dawar could not appear before the court

Earlier, Mohsin Ali Dawar requested Peshawar High Court (PHC) to transfer his case from Anti Terrorism Court Bannu to any other district as he has life threats in Bannu then PHC ordered to shift the case of Mohsin Dawar to Abbottabad.

The hearing of the case was held at ATC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Abbottabad.