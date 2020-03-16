UrduPoint.com
Anti Terrorism Court Adjourns Judge Video Leak Scandal Hearing Till March 24

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till March 24.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The court was informed that Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Tayyab Shah was unable to attend the proceeding due to illeness and urged to adjourn the hearing.

To this, the court accepted and adjourned the hearing till March 24.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had already produced the complete challan of the case before the court in which Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt were nominated accused.

It is worth mentioning that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by the court in the matter.

The FIA had also filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all such accused again for investigation.

