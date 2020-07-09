UrduPoint.com
Anti Terrorism Court Adjourns KKF's Money Laundering Case Till July 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:54 AM

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns KKF's money laundering case till July 13

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain and others till July 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to money laundering and anti-state activities by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Husain and others till July 13.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

It is worth mentioning here that MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others have been booked in the money laundering case.

The case was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant by disclosing that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering.

The money generated from various illegal activities like extortion, murders, kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and China-cutting was laundered. The hearing of such case will now be resumed on July 13.

