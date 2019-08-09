UrduPoint.com
Anti-terrorism Court Adjourns Money Laundering Case Against Altaf, Others

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Anti-terrorism court adjourns money laundering case against Altaf, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Hussain and others till September 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London leader Altaf Hussain and others till September 19.

The MQM leader along with former minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, former Karachi deputy mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and others have been booked in the money laundering case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case while accused Ahmed Ali along with his counsel Sardar Latif Khosa appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, Latif Khosa prayed the court to adjourn the case till the decision of Sindh High Court (SHC) where they had challenged the Ministry of Interior's decision for transferring the case to Islamabad.

It may be mentioned that a first information report (FIR) had been registered against the accused on the complaint of Sarfaraz Anwar Merchant that the MQM and its charity wing Khidmat-i-Khalaq Foundation (KKF) were maintaining different bank accounts for money laundering. The money generated from various illegal activities like extortion, murders, kidnappings for ransom, land grabbing and China-cutting was laundered.

