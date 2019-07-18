Anti-terrorism court adjourns Moulana Azam Tariq murder case hearing till August 26

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Moulana Azam Tariq till August 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court ATC ) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Moulana Azam Tariq till August 26.

The hearing was resumed in the court of ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the complainant Alam Tariq who was summoned for testimony was not present in the court.

He was summoned various times but he did not appeared before the court.

The court closed the evidence in the case and directed to provide the questionnaire to accused Mohsin Naqvi and record his statement under section 342 Cr.Pc in the next date of hearing. The court was adjourned till August 26.

Some 13 suspects were booked in the murder case of Maulana Azam Tariq, who was gunned down by assailants in 2003 in the limits of Golra police station.