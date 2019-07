Anti Terrorism Court adjourns MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case hearing till August 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court ATC ) in Islamabad Monday adjourned the hearing of Muttahida Qumi Movement ( MQM ) leader Imran Farooq murder case without any proceedings till August 28.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a stay order had stopped the ATC from further proceedings into the Imran Farooq murder case.

According to details, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a plea in ATC seeking more time for collecting evidence from British government which the court rejected.

The FIA again filed such petition in IHC which halted the proceedings until a final decision is made in the FIA's petition in the case. The hearing was adjourned tillAugust 28.