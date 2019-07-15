UrduPoint.com
Anti Terrorism Court Adjourns MQM Leader Imran Farooq Murder Case Hearing Till August 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad Monday adjourned the hearing of Muttahida Qumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq murder case without any proceedings till August 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad Monday adjourned the hearing of Muttahida Qumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq murder case without any proceedings till August 28.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a stay order had stopped the ATC from further proceedings into the Imran Farooq murder case.

According to details, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a plea in ATC seeking more time for collecting evidence from British government which the court rejected.

The FIA again filed such petition in IHC which halted the proceedings until a final decision is made in the FIA's petition in the case. The hearing was adjourned tillAugust 28.

