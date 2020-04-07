Anti Terrorism Court adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till April 27

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till April 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till April 27.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The court had summoned the last defense witness who could not appear before the court due to ongoing lockdown.

The accused Nasir Ahmed had already submitted an application in the previous hearing for recording statement of defense witnesses through videolink over which the arguments were still pending.

It is worth mentioning that the case was in the court as FIA had registered an FIR under sections295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.