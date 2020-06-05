UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Terrorism Court Adjourns Online Blasphemous Content Sharing Case Hearing Till June 11

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:19 PM

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns online blasphemous content sharing case hearing till June 11

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till June 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous content till June 11.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The court had summoned the last defense witness which could not appeared before the court. It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous content over social media.

The hearing will now be resumed on June 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Social Media Federal Investigation Agency June FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Govt's steps to provide low cost electricity to in ..

2 minutes ago

EU extends Pakistan GSP Plus status till 2022: Sen ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner pays visit to bazaars to monit ..

2 minutes ago

EU Interior Ministers Favor Extending Entry Restri ..

2 minutes ago

French Foreign Ministry Denies Harboring Venezuela ..

9 minutes ago

UK's MI5 Considers Theory of COVID-19 Originating ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.