Anti Terrorism Court Adjourns Online Blasphemous Contents Sharing Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to sharing online blasphemous contents till July 6.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any proceedings.

The court had summoned again the last defense witness which could not appeared before the court.

It is worth mentioning that the case is in the courts as FIA had registered an FIR under sections 295-A,B&C, 109 of PPC, section 11 of Prevention of electronic crimes act and sections 6(f), 7(h), 8&9 of the ATA 1997 against the accused for sharing blasphemous contents over social media. The hearing will now resume on July 6.

