Anti Terrorism Court Adjourns PTV, Parliament Attack Case Hearing Till July 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:16 PM

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament attack case hearing till July 13

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining attack on the Parliament and PTV buildings during the 2014 sit-in against alleged rigging in general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining attack on the Parliament and ptv buildings during the 2014 sit-in against alleged rigging in general elections.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

The associate of senior counsel Babar Awan appeared before the court and requested for adjournment, which the court accepted and granted the same.

During the previous hearing, the court had ordered the prosecution for producing a brief report about the roles of the alleged accused in the matter.

The defence counsel will give the arguments over the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) workers in the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till July 13.

