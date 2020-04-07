Anti Terrorism Court adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing till April 23

The hearing in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish was adjourned till April 23 by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday due to unavailability of lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The hearing in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish was adjourned till April 23 by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday due to unavailability of lawyers.

The hearing was resumed in the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas it was revealed before the court that lawyers were not appearing before court except urgent cases.The court adjourned the hearing till April 23 in the matter.

The court had recorded the final statement of all the accused under section 342 Cr.

PC whereas final arguments of the parties were supposed to be recorded during the hearing.

The secretariat police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.