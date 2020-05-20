Anti-Terrorism Court adjourns Rawal Lake poison mixing case till June 4

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned a case pertaining to mixing poison in the Rawal Lake water for catching fish till June 4 without proceedings due to unavailability of lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned a case pertaining to mixing poison in the Rawal Lake water for catching fish till June 4 without proceedings due to unavailability of lawyers.

As ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing of the case, the court was told that lawyers were not appearing before court except urgent cases.

The court adjourned the case till June 4 in the matter.

The Secretariat Police had registered three first information reports against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others for catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water. One of the FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake in which the accused had been acquitted by by the same court, while their trial in the other two FIRs registered on behalf of the Fisheries Department under the terrorism clauses is underway.