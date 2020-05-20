UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Terrorism Court Adjourns Rawal Lake Poison Mixing Case Hearing Till June 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:31 PM

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing till June 4

The hearing in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes was adjourned till June 4 without further proceedings by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) due to unavailability of lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The hearing in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes was adjourned till June 4 without further proceedings by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) due to unavailability of lawyers.

The hearing was resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas it was revealed before the court that lawyers were not appearing before court except urgent cases.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 4 in the matter.

The secretariat police had registered three First Information Reports (FIR)against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water.

A FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake in which the accused had been acquitted by the same court.

