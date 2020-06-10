UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Terrorism Court Adjourns Rawal Lake Poison Mixing Case Hearing Till June 15

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:12 PM

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing till June 15

The hearing in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes was adjourned till June 15 by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The hearing in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes was adjourned till June 15 by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad.

The hearing was resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The defense counsel completed cross examination of witnesses after which the court ordered to record the final statement of accused in the next hearing.

The hearing will now be resumed on June 15 in the matter. The secretariat police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water. An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake in which the accused had been acquitted by by the same court.

Such case was being tried in two other FIRs registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Police Water Same June FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police discuss safe ..

17 minutes ago

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cyn ..

26 minutes ago

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

46 minutes ago

UAE to organise first international virtual table ..

46 minutes ago

Upper-cast Hindus torture Dalit-girl for drinking ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.