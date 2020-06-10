Anti Terrorism Court adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing till June 15

The hearing in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes was adjourned till June 15 by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad

The hearing was resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The defense counsel completed cross examination of witnesses after which the court ordered to record the final statement of accused in the next hearing.

The hearing will now be resumed on June 15 in the matter. The secretariat police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water. An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake in which the accused had been acquitted by by the same court.

Such case was being tried in two other FIRs registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.