Anti Terrorism Court Again Issues Summons For Witnesses In Mumbai Attack Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 06:53 PM

Anti Terrorism Court again issues summons for witnesses in Mumbai attack case

The Anti-Terrorism Court-I (ATC-I) here on Wednesday again issued summons for 11 prosecution witnesses in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court-I (ATC-I) here on Wednesday again issued summons for 11 prosecution witnesses in a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that the witnesses could not appear before it due to shortage of time and sought more time for their production.

ATC-I Judge Raja Sajjad Abbas Hassan heard the case.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case was also adjourned.

Earlier the IHC had already turned down the FIA's request to halt the Mumbai attack case proceedings at ATC.

The ATC issued summons to all witnesses for the next date of hearing which was fixed for September 4.

