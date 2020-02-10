Anti Terrorism Court allows FIA to investigate Mian Tariq in jail about video leak scandal

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday approved the plea of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for seeking permission to investigate Mian Tariq Mehmood in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday approved the plea of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for seeking permission to investigate Mian Tariq Mehmood in jail.

It is worth mentioning that Mian Tariq Mehmood was the main accused who allegedly made the purported video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

The FIA, in its plea, had sought permission from the court to further investigate Mian Tariq in Adiala jail under terrorism clauses.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan approved the FIA's request and allowed for furtherinvestigation in jail.