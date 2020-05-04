UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Adjourns Hearing In Judge Videoleak Scandal Case Till May 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:55 PM

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourns hearing in judge videoleak scandal case till May 14

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday has adjourned the hearing till May 14 in a plea filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday has adjourned the hearing till May 14 in a plea filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal.

The hearing was resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

The prosecution requested the court for adjournment and also requested to fix such plea with the main case which was fixed for May 14.

The FIA prosecutor had already completed arguments at such plea whereas the defense counsel will furnish arguments in the next hearing.

It is worth mentioning that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by a court in the matter.

The FIA had filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all such accused again for investigation.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Scandal Nasir Federal Investigation Agency May All From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Municipality & Planning launches digital pay ..

13 seconds ago

Trudeau unsure if his kids would return to school ..

2 minutes ago

Mountains Force to establish to counter proclaimed ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman Senate calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan ..

2 minutes ago

Global corona-virus cases surpass 3.5 million

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong economy shrinks record 8.9% in first qua ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.