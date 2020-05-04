Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourns hearing in judge videoleak scandal case till May 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday has adjourned the hearing till May 14 in a plea filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday has adjourned the hearing till May 14 in a plea filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal.

The hearing was resumed by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

The prosecution requested the court for adjournment and also requested to fix such plea with the main case which was fixed for May 14.

The FIA prosecutor had already completed arguments at such plea whereas the defense counsel will furnish arguments in the next hearing.

It is worth mentioning that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by a court in the matter.

The FIA had filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all such accused again for investigation.