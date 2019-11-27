UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Adjourns Mumbai Hotel Attack Case Hearing Till December 4

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourns Mumbai hotel attack case hearing till December 4

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel without any proceedings due to unavailability of the witness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel without any proceedings due to unavailability of the witness.

ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the prosecution disclosed that the witnesses was unable to appear before the court due to some issues and asked for adjournment.

The court accepted and adjourned the hearing till December 4.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case wasalso adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Mumbai Hotel December Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

ADEX Executive Committee discusses financing proce ..

15 minutes ago

European Parliament Approves New European Commissi ..

10 seconds ago

Germany's Merkel Defends NATO Ahead of Crucial Sum ..

12 seconds ago

KP has rich potential of investment: Azerbaijan en ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Economy to unveil ‘Young Economist Challen ..

30 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.