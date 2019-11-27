Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourns Mumbai hotel attack case hearing till December 4

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel without any proceedings due to unavailability of the witness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to attack on a Mumbai hotel without any proceedings due to unavailability of the witness.

ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the prosecution disclosed that the witnesses was unable to appear before the court due to some issues and asked for adjournment.

The court accepted and adjourned the hearing till December 4.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case wasalso adjourned.