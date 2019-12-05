Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) seeks arguments from accused

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday sought arguments from the 12 petitioners seeking their acquittal from a case pertaining to attacks on buildings of state institutions including ptv and the Parliament.

The court also postponed its judgment till December 12, on an acquittal plea of Imran Khan in the same case.

ATC Judge Jawad Abbas remarked that this court would announce the judgments on all petitions after listening their arguments in the case.

It may be mentioned here that police stations secretariat had registered first informationreport (FIR) during the sit-in of 2014.