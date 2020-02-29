UrduPoint.com
Anti Terrorism Court Awards Death Penalty To 3 Persons With 20 Years Imprisonment, Fine In Murder Case

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:20 PM

The Anti Terrorism Court here Saturday convicted 3 persons with death penalty and 20 years imprisonment besides fine of Rs400,000 on each in the murder case of 2 Hindu brothers in Tharparkar district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court here Saturday convicted 3 persons with death penalty and 20 years imprisonment besides fine of Rs400,000 on each in the murder case of 2 Hindu brothers in Tharparkar district.

The ATC judge Ghulam Mustafa A Memon in his verdict found Nazar Muhammad, Allah Warayo and Burhan Khan guilty of killing Dilip Kumar Maheshwari and Chandar Maheshwari in Mithi, Tharparkar, on January 5, 2018.

The incident had sent a wave of resentment in Tharparkar which was known for peace and harmonious co-existence between Muslim and Hindu communities.

The judge found the 3 convicts guilty on both charges of murder and robbery.

