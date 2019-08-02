Anti-terrorism court awards life term to four accused

(@imziishan)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed down life imprisonment on two counts to four accused involved in a kidnapping for ransom case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court ATC ) on Friday handed down life imprisonment on two counts to four accused involved in a kidnapping for ransom case.

The court also ordered for confiscating the property of the accused, including Naveed Javed, Mukarm, Atif Sharif and Rizwan.

However, the court acquitted three co-accused, including a women, after giving them the benefit of doubt.

ATC-II Judge Ijaz Awan announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused had kidnapped Kamran Munir from the limits of Nishtar Colony Police Station in July 2018 and released him after receiving Rs 20 million ransom from his family.