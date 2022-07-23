Anti Terrorism Court awards two-year imprisonment to two terrorist

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Malakand region awarded two-year imprisonment and imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each to two terrorists of banned outfit, said the spokesman of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP Police on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Malakand region awarded two-year imprisonment and imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each to two terrorists of banned outfit, said the spokesman of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP Police on Saturday.

According to details, two persons named Shahid Ullah and Imran Ullah were arrested during search and strike operation conducted by CTD Malakand region in village Kas Ghoray on October 10, 2022.

Later the police recovered hand grenades, improvised explosive device, anti-persons min, detonators, prima card and ammunition from their identified place.

After completing legal formalities, the ATC has awarded two years imprisonment and imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each.