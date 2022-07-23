UrduPoint.com

Anti Terrorism Court Awards Two-year Imprisonment To Two Terrorist

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Malakand region awarded two-year imprisonment and imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each to two terrorists of banned outfit, said the spokesman of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP Police on Saturday

According to details, two persons named Shahid Ullah and Imran Ullah were arrested during search and strike operation conducted by CTD Malakand region in village Kas Ghoray on October 10, 2022.

Later the police recovered hand grenades, improvised explosive device, anti-persons min, detonators, prima card and ammunition from their identified place.

After completing legal formalities, the ATC has awarded two years imprisonment and imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each.

