UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Terrorism Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Judge Video Case Co-accused

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:14 PM

Anti-Terrorism Court dismisses bail plea of judge video case co-accused

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Nadir Khan, a co-accused in the judge Arshad Malik video case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Nadir Khan, a co-accused in the judge Arshad Malik video case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas while hearing the bail petition of Nadir Khan, also sought the complete case record from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) till Friday and directed its prosecutor to present arguments on next date.

At the outset of proceedings, Nadir Khan's lawyer pleaded before the court that his client had no connection with the video scandal. He was just a cameraman and recorded the proceedings on the direction of accused Mian Tariq, he added.

To this, the judge questioned whether the co-accused was a child who did not know about the business of Mian Tariq. The FIA's prosecutor opposed the bail request.

Related Topics

Hearing Scandal Business Federal Investigation Agency From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs NOC’s Board Meeting, c ..

48 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler receives US Ambassador to UAE

31 minutes ago

New initiative to protect seagrass ecosystem that ..

31 minutes ago

Govt's negotiations with allies to start this week

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Olympic Assoicayion condoles the death of ..

1 minute ago

Kausar Samreen first woman director of Radio Multa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.