Anti-Terrorism Court dismisses bail plea of judge video case co-accused

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Nadir Khan, a co-accused in the judge Arshad Malik video case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Nadir Khan, a co-accused in the judge Arshad Malik video case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas while hearing the bail petition of Nadir Khan, also sought the complete case record from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) till Friday and directed its prosecutor to present arguments on next date.

At the outset of proceedings, Nadir Khan's lawyer pleaded before the court that his client had no connection with the video scandal. He was just a cameraman and recorded the proceedings on the direction of accused Mian Tariq, he added.

To this, the judge questioned whether the co-accused was a child who did not know about the business of Mian Tariq. The FIA's prosecutor opposed the bail request.