Anti Terrorism Court exempts Qureshi , Asad ,Shafqat from appearance in PTV attack case

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has approved pleas seeking exemption from appearance of 10 suspects including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former finance minister Asad Umar, Education minister Shafqat Mehmood in PTV, Parliament attack case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has approved pleas seeking exemption from appearance of 10 suspects including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former finance minister Asad Umar, education minister Shafqat Mehmood in ptv, Parliament attack case.Judge Raja Jawad Abbas while expressing severe concern remarked, "Old dharna cases have not ended yet and a new dharna is coming, we should dispose of these cases soon as a new Dharna is coming".Counsel Ahsan Siyal said that due to PTI, we are facing damage on political and legal forums.Counsel further said that their poor workers are come from far flung areas but decision of cases is not going to happen due to PTI.

Judge observed, "PTI is a ruling party now but didn't seem clear in its stance".Counsel of Aleem Khan didn't appear before court.Judge remarked, "Counsel Shahid Gondal should appear otherwise arrest warrants of Aleem Khan would be issued.Counsel Shahid Gondal said that pleas seeking acquittal of ten suspects have been filed and if court allows he will give arguments on that.Court has approved the pleas of 10 suspects including FM Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood and others suspects seeking exemption from appearance.